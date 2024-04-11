Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

