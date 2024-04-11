Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OGE Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for OGE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OGE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after buying an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

