FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issued By William Blair

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Stock Down 4.1 %

NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,646,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,319,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.