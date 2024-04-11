Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

