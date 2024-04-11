Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UI opened at $112.24 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $269.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

