Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Itron, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Itron stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

