Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of AZZ opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

