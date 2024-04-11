Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 159.1%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

