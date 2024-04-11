ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $88.34 on Thursday. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

