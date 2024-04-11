First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 266.5% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after buying an additional 620,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

