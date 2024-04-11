Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Grows By 150.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

