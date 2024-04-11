Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Rises By 266.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFD opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

