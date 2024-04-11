Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Increases By 271.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Price Performance

TRUMY stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. Terumo has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

