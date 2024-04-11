Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,308.64 and last traded at $1,315.46. 509,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,981,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,336.10.

Specifically, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,097.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $612.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.