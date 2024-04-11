Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases By 154.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

