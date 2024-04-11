B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,275,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 259,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 191,250 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 2.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.