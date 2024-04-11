B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $610,247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 86.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,144,000 after buying an additional 760,800 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $79,982,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $68,056,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $220.46 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $125.76 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.