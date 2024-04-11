B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 372,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228,534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

