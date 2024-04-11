B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.