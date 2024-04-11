Barclays Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Underweight

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
