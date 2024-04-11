B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.44 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

