Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

ALB opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

