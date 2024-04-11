iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWB stock opened at $283.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.