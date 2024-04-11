Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

