Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VT stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

