Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VEU opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.