Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

