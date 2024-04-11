Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

