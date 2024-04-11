General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in General Electric by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,641,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $156.61 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.