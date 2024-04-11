Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Stratasys worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 928,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $741.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.