FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

