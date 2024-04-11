Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 28,818 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.94% of Health Catalyst worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

