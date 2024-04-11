Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

