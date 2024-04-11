B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after buying an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

