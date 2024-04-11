Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNR. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$179.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

