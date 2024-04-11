Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $606.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $341.40 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

