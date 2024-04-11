Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$179.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$175.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

