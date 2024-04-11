Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jushi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 320.66% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The company has a market cap of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.16. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

