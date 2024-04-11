B. Riley Weighs in on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NR. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NR stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.