Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

