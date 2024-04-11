Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on STRA. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.6 %

STRA stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $111.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

