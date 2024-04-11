Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at C$120.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

