Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Issued By Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

