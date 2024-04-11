PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Down 3.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.82 and last traded at $118.54. Approximately 519,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,273,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.