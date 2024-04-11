Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 1%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.66. Approximately 4,964,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,712,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 58,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 103,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.