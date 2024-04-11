London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to £110 at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £106 ($134.16) to £110 ($139.22) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.64 ($128.64).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,280 ($117.45) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.52) and a one year high of GBX 9,696 ($122.72). The company has a market cap of £49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,724.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,887.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

