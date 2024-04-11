Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

About Marks and Spencer Group

LON MKS opened at GBX 256.15 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.35. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.