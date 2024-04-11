Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
