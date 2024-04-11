Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPX. Barclays dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £101.50 ($128.46).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,735.96 ($123.22) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 12 month high of £118.45 ($149.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,634.35. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,925.79, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

