Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 258.87% from the company’s previous close.

Everyman Media Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:EMAN opened at GBX 55.73 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.20. The stock has a market cap of £50.81 million, a P/E ratio of -696.63 and a beta of 1.18. Everyman Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.12 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 69 ($0.87).

Insider Transactions at Everyman Media Group

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($189,849.39). Company insiders own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

