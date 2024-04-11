Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.
Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 423 ($5.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.62. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The company has a market cap of £591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.13, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
