Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 423 ($5.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.62. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The company has a market cap of £591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.13, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

